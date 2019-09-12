Share:

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that the police is a public service-oriented force with zero tolerance for any kind of torture on people.

While presiding over a meeting at Rescue 15 attended by police officials from across the country, the DIG said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found involved in police torture.

He also stated that there is no restriction being imposed on visitors to carry mobile phones during visits to police stations or offices, and reminded police that it is their prime responsibility to adopt courteous attitudes with citizens. This was in response to an order attributed to the Punjab IG that demanded visitors hand over mobile phones to an entry desk. Taken by many as a move to avoid visual or audio recordings of police mistreatment, DIG Waqar Uddin Syed seems to have rejected any such procedure.

The policy of Islamabad `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) was also brought up as a step towards friendly policing - something DIG Syed felt should be adopted by cops serving at police stations and pickets.

He also brought up the fact that complaints received on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit – Pakistan Citizens’ Portal should be resolved on a priority basis, and asked for the reports of such cases to be forwarded to him on a daily basis. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, he maintained.

Lauding the force for elaborate security arrangements on Ashura, DIG Syed hoped security forces would be directed in a way to make them more effective for upcoming religious gatherings.

The meeting at Rescue 15 comes a time that the Punjab Police is under heavy scrutiny for a series of incidents involving police officials torturing those in police custody. Just last week in Vehari, a woman was beaten by police officials in a "private torture" cell, and Aamir Masih, a Christian man from Lahore, was killed from injuries caused by torture.