KASUR - As many as 12 persons were injured by rabid dogs bite in mouza Moakal, Kanganpur area. According to rescue 1122 on Friday, rabid dogs freely roamed in village Moakal and injured 12 persons. On getting information Rescue 1122 teams reached the village, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to local hospital. The injured were identified as Hussnain, Irfan, Riayat Ali, Aasim, Ehsan, Gulfam, Afzal, Sakina Bibi etc. Locals have expressed grave concern over frequent rabid dogs biting incidents in the district and appealed to the district administration to take required steps.