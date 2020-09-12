Share:

KARACHI - Rescue authorities have pulled three more dead bodies from debris of the collapsed building in Korangi’s Allah Wala, rising death toll to five while dozen people sustained injuries. According to Chhipa sources, dead bodies of three of a family were recovered late night on Thursday. The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Ayesha and her two children--Arsalan, 9, and 11-year-old daughter--. Earlier, the rescue sources recovered dead body of a teenage boy Waqas while six injured persons Ayoub, 45, Nazish,17, Kiran, 15, Nisha, 32, Rani, 40 and Rema, 14 were also pulled. Another building was also affected after the collapse and it was in dangerous position too. It may be recalled here this is not the first time that such incident was reported in the city as at least 49 people lost their lives and several sustained injuries as two residential buildings collapsed separately this year in Lyari and Golimar localities.