Share:

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday said affordable and continued supply of electricity has become a dream for masses and the business community.

Costly electricity is not only hurting masses but also adding to the cost of doing business as well as cost of production and exports, it said.

Coronavirus and recent rains have played havoc with economy and masses, therefore, the policy of continued hike in power the tariff should be abandoned to provide some relief to masses, said Vice President FPCCI Qaisar Khan Daudzai.

Talking to a group of businessmen, he said that costly electricity is not only keeping country underdeveloped but also stoking poverty, he added.

In Pakistan, the vulnerability was significantly acute before the current crisis which has now made life further difficult for the people which must be noticed, he demanded.