At least four people were killed and seven were injured after a fire broke out in a three-storied building in the city’s Hijrat Colony area on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, five people, including two women and a child, were evacuated from the building. One person — who jumped from the building to save his life and was severely injured as a result — has been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured are being treated at the Civil Hospital, police said.

A policeman named Tauqeer is also among the injured. His wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were among those who died in the fire, police added.

According to the fire brigade officials, there is also a hotel on the ground floor of the building. The fire broke out in the cushion factory on the first floor which spread from there to the entire building.

Residents of the locality said that there were four families living in the building and 24 people were living in the building.

The fire has been contained and the cooling process is underway, officials added.