ISLAMABAD - Bahria Town Karachi on Friday moved the Supreme Court requesting it to direct the Sindh government or Malir Development Authority to transfer leasehold rights of Bahria Town Karachi Superhighway Project to it for 99 years.

Barrister Ali Zafar filed the application on behalf of Bahria Town Karachi Superhighway Project under Order XXXIII Rule 6 of Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

He prayed to the apex court to pass an order that leasehold rights to the extent of amount deposited may kindly be transferred on lease by the Sindh government or Malir Development Authority to Bahria Town Karachi Superhighway Project for a period of 99 years.

He said that against Rs.460 billion, the Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited Karachi (BTLK) has paid Rs.57,345,490,293 to date, while up to November 2019 the BTLK was required to pay Rs.32,500,000,000.

Zafar said that allottees of Bahria Town Karachi project were facing problems in getting finances and generating optimum value of their properties/lands in Bahria Town Karachi Superhighway Project due to non-availability of underlying title/lease in their names.

He said that BTLK was also facing problems in selling its commercial land to the corporate entities locally and internationally for generating revenue to pay back liability of Rs.460 billion due to non-availability of underlying lease entitlements available to it for onward sub-lease.

He also said that the offer of Rs.460 billion was made by the (BTLK) before the implementation bench of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2019 for purchase of land measuring 16,896 acres in the Malir Development Authority area and the same offer was accepted by the apex court with certain terms and conditions.

The Supreme Court in its order dated March 21, 2019 said, “BTLK is permitted to allot and otherwise deal with 16896 acres the property in question as a builder/developer only.” “On receipt of entire payment leasehold rights in the property in question of 16896 acres may be transferred on lease by the government of Sindh and/or the Malir Development Authority to BTLK for a period of 99 years or such other tenure in accordance with the applicable laws and BTLK shall in accordance with the terms and conditions already agreed with the allottees transfer or cause to be transferred such rights in favour of the said allottees.”