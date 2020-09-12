Share:

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Bizenjo has been declared winner in the today’s polling on Senate seat from Balochistan.

Mir Khalid Bizenjo has been declared victorious in the election for the vacant general seat of Senate from Balochistan due to the death of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. The provincial election commission said that two votes were rejected.

Mir Khalid Bizenjo from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Dr Muneer Baloch from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ghaus from Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) contested the election.

Later, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced his support to the Balochistan Awami Party’s contestant after holding a meeting with the provincial ministers and candidate of BAP. The BAP candidate and provincial ministers held a meeting with PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Yar Muhammad Rind.

Sources closer to the political party said that PTI decided to vote for BAP’s Mir Khalid Bizenjo after meeting a delegation comprising the candidate himself alongside other leaders including Salim Khosa, Mitha Khan, Lala Rasheed Dashti.

According to regulations, 64 out of 65 lawmakers from the provincial assembly are allowed to cast votes.

BAP has overall 24 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, whereas, JUI-F and Balochistan National Party (BNP) have 10 seats each, PTI 7, Awami National Party (ANP) 4 and BNP Awami 3, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) 2, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) 1, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 1 and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) 1.