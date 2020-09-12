Share:

ISLAMABAD- An 11-year-old boy drowned into a seasonal nullah while a couple sustained critical injuries in a road accident in different localities of the federal capital, sources said yesterday. According to the sources, a boy namely Syed Umar Hussain Shah went for swimming in a seasonal nullah on September 10 in Madni Mohala, the precinct of Police Station (PS) Bhara Kahu. They said the child drowned into the nullah while swimming. Later, the recuers fished out his dead body and sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital. Earlier, the family of the boy reported to the police that their son had gone missing mysteriously and sought police help for searching the boy.

However, the father of the deceased submitted a written statement with the Bhara Kahu police that his son drowned into a nullah and nobody killed him. He told the police that he did not want to pursue the case.

Doctors handed over the dead body of the boy to the heirs for burial, sources said.

Meanwhile, a man and his wife sustained fatal injuries during a road traffic accident took place in the wee hours of Friday at Zero Point on Islamabad Expressway. According to details, the couple was travelling in a car when another car hit their vehicle. Resultantly, the couple sustained injuries and were moved to the PIMS hospital by rescuers for medical treatment.