peshawar - The two-day Broghil Festival is going to be kicked off at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district on Saturday (today).

Being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The yak race, yak polo, fireworks, buzkashi, traditional music and traditional food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Proper arrangements have been made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture. A tent village has been established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists.

Secretary Sport, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed said that after the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown at the tourist attractions had been ended. He, however, said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and government guidelines against the Covid-19 would be followed in letter and spirit.

The official added that arrangements were finalized for the event, hoping that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival. He said tangible steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.