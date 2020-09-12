Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved to engage the consultant to prepare a comprehensive long-term water master plan for ICT region and review the feasibility studies for the Ghazi Barotha water project.

The board meeting was held at the CDA headquarters which was chaired by its Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed while other members also attended the meeting.

In order to develop a perennial source of potable water supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi which can meet present as well as future needs, the project regarding Conduction of Water from Indus River System at Terbela Dam was initiated in 2004-05. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) had approved the project in 2016. The work on this project was stalled.

However, in order to seek services of the consultant, the Authority in 2020 had invited the proposals from companies both at national as well as international level under the directions of the federal government.

In response to the advertisement, renowned national and international firms submitted their technical and financial proposals. In this connection, five firms submitted technical as well as financial proposals. The technical bids were evaluated by a committee. As result of the evaluation, three firms were technically qualified whose financial bids were opened on Friday, M/s CISPDR and MMP joint venture submitted the lowest bid.

The CDA Board has given its final approval for the engagement of the aforementioned consultant that will not only review and update the feasibility study for the project but also it will assess the possibilities and commercial viability of completing this project on public private partnership mode.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been facing acute shortage of potable water due to the ever increasing population. In Islamabad the main sources of water supply are the reservoirs built at Simly and Khanpur Dams, 192 tube wells and very few water works. At peak time, the cumulative water production from these sources is around 80 million gallons per day which drops considerably during the drought period. Rawalpindi also is facing water shortage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PC- I for land acquisition for the project, which will be equally shared by the federal government and the Punjab government, was also approved by the CDWP. The Conduction of Water Project from Indus River System will be executed on PPP mode but the land acquisition will be equally shared by the federal and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the CDA board also approved a transfer and posting policy according to which now onwards any posting and transfer would be held after clearance from a committee that will assess the suitability of any officer for a certain post.

The committee will include the concerned member and the director general and the director general human resource directorate. The board has also allowed to allocate a plot for the Maldives Embassy inside the Diplomatic Enclave.

It also approved the balloting of plots in Park Enclave III and the auction of commercial plots in coming days.

A summary regarding allotment of plots for churches in approved slums was also tabled during the meeting but it was differed as the board directed to take the Auqaf Department of ICT on board on the issue.