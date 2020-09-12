Share:

ISLAMABAD - CDA, Islamabad Traffic Police and ICT Administration should work jointly to overcome traffic issues in Islamabad. Capital Development Authority should upgrade the entire traffic related infrastructure in the city including traffic signals, patch work, lane marking, signage, lighting and horticulture. These directives were issued by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA during a meeting held at the CDA Headquarters yesterday. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers of Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Police and ICT Administration also attended the meeting. On the occasion, tt was further directed that service roads along major highways should be upgraded. Service roads along Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Highway should be upgraded on priority. Traffic signals around the city should be converted into smart traffic signals. Fencing along major roads including Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Expressway should be carried out and properly designed entry and exit points should also be constructed along major arteries of the city. The Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA further directed during the meeting that the patch work on all roads of the city should be completed on a fast track and horticulture work of international standard should be carried out along Srinagar Highway.

A proper traffic plan should be chalked out to maintain traffic flow on Islamabad Expressway during construction work on Korang Bridge and PWD Bridge. Issue of traffic congestion on Margallah Road should also be addressed properly.

The meeting was informed that progress on the directions issued during the subject meeting will be monitored on daily basis.