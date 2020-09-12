Share:

BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the post-pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held recently in Moscow, Wang said. “China is willing to continue to provide Pakistan with anti-epidemic support until Pakistan completely overcomes COVID-19,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question.

He said that both foreign ministers believed that in the context of rising unilateral bullying, the SCO FMs meeting had achieved positive results and sent out positive signals of upholding multilateralism, safeguarding authority of the United Nations (UN), international law, and jointly responding to various challenges. It has fulfilled international responsibilities that the SCO should bear.

China would continue to work with Pakistan in advancing the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and cooperate in agricultural cooperation, which would deliver benefit to people.

"We believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, the corridor will play a greater role in Pakistan's economic development and people's welfare," Wang Yi added, saying China will continue working with Pakistan, firmly supporting each other on international multilateral occasions to uphold international fairness and justice.