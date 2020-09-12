Share:

RAWALPINDI - A police officer along with his four other accomplices including 3 women were booked on charges of storming into the house of his female relative in New Town area and attempting to occupy her house illegally, a police spokesman informed yesterday.

The accused police officer identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Saeed Akmal along with his accomplices including Qamar Pervaiz, Samina, Sania and Saira have also been arrested by SHO New Town police Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal following the orders of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, they said.

ASI Saeed Akmal was also suspended by City Police Officer for his involvement in criminal activities.

According to the sources, a female citizen namely Javeria lodged a complaint with the New Town police stating a police officer ASI Saeed Akmal along with his four accomplices made a forceful entry into her house and misbehaved with her. She told that there was a property dispute between her and the police officer. She appealed the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them.

Meanwhile, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar took notice of the incident and tasked SHO New Town police to probe the matter and arrest the accused. The SHO launched investigation into the case and submitted his report with the SP that there was a property dispute between the complainant and the ASI and both are relatives.

He added the case of property dispute is also pending in a court of law. He also mentioned in the report the ASI had allegedly attempted to occupy the property by taking illegal advantage of his uniform.

SHO Mirza Javed Iqbal attested all the accused during a raid.