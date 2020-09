Share:

Director General (DG) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti on his 55th martyrdom anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR said that Major Raja Aziz Bhatti received Nishan-e-Haider for his courage during the 1965 war.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan, come what may,” he said.