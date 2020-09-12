Share:

Rawalpindi-A meeting was held at the Adyala Jail yesterday to review the prison reforms and provision of physical and mental health facilities to the foreigners imprisoned at the jail.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Rawalpindi Region Malik Shaukat Feroz, Senior Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Kashif Rasool, Medical Officer (MO) Dr Khalil Ur Rahman, Lady MO Dr Faria, Dr Sara Ghazanfar and Dr Muhammad Adil, the psychologists.

During the meeting, the issues related to mental and physical health facilities being provided to foreign prisoners in Adyala Jail by the administration came under discussion. DIG Prisons Malik Shaukat Feroz reviewed the files of all those foreigners who are completing their punishments. He also ordered the jail administration to ensure proper provision of mental and physical health care facilities to the barracks where foreigners are held. He said the government is also taking keen interest to bring change in prisons of the province with an aim to ensure all basic facilities to the inmates.

On the occasion, the DIG also discussed the suggestions presented by Dr Asad Tamiz Uddin, the Head of Department of Psychiatry, for bringing betterment in the health care system of jail.

Moreover, the DIG also appreciated the efforts of Senior Superintendent Adyala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali and his subordinates for arranging air ticket for a Nigerian inmate Johnson to send him back to his home country.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali said that the jail administration is taking care of all the prisoners including the foreign nationals as per instructions of the government and the Home Department.

He said that adequate health facilities are being provided to the inmates in Adyala Jail.