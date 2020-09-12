Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said the draft of Punjab’s first-ever Sports Policy has been finalised and it will be presented in Punjab’s first cabinet meeting for approval. He made this announcement while talking to media here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. The Minister said a comprehensive Sports Policy has been prepared under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now sports culture will grow in the province in true sense. “Under the Sports Policy, top class sports infrastructure will be built at tehsil, district and divisional level across the province,” he said. Elaborating other key features of the policy, Taimoor said health insurance and endowment fund for athletes have been included in it. “Development funds for sports at local govt level will also be ensured in the policy,” he added. “The revival of sports period in schools has also been made a part of the policy. After the revival of sports period in schools, the educational institutions will act as a nursery of sports talent in different games,” he asserted.