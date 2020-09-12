Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that effective mechanism and awareness drive launched for coronavirus and polio disease, had made Pakistan successful.

Talking in a news channel program, he said, we are in touch with concerned authorities of provincial governments, heads of school organizations to further improve the situation regarding coronavirus and polio cases. About polio eradication drive, he said community participation and vigorous drive would be required in this winter to wipe out the polio from this part of the region.

Almost all of the countries had successfully managed to control the polio disease, he said adding that incumbent government would utilize all available resources to achieve the success in eradicating polio from Pakistan.

Dr Sultan said the world health organization had acknowledged the efforts of the government for reducing and combating the coronavirus in Pakistan.

He urged the people to continue adopting standard operating procedures (SoPs), so that we could halt the second wave that may enter in near future.