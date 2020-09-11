Share:

There is a need to set up Senior Citizen Centers to enable them to assemble at one place and share their views in this hour of crisis.

The Federal government and Provincial governments can make use of their experience and services for the benefit of society. Many senior citizens were retired professionals and willing to extend a helping hand in the field of education and health. Engaging them in welfare programmes will definitely be a plus point for the government.

As a first step, the elected representatives like MNA or MPA can open one or two Senior Citizen Centers in their respective jurisdictions with their grant and help of local donors. Senior Citizens occupy a sizable population in Pakistan and during the COVID-19 pandemic, this group had to undergo tension and stress due to their age-related problems. Engaging them in welfare activities will not only make them feel better, but also be beneficial for society.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.