ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) yesterday announced the schedule of special annual exams to be held from September 23,2020. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Special Annual Examination 2020 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, will be held from September 23, 2020. Regular candidates of SSC (II) may collect roll number slips from their institutions and for ex/private candidates have been dispatched their roll number slips at their addresses. In case, the roll no slips are not received by any candidate, he/she should either download the same from the FBISE website i.ewww.fbise.edu.pk or immediately contact the FBISE concerned officials.