Amid the decrease in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to reduce restrictions in lockdown under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). But in my area, Sindh University Society, SOPs are not followed as per rules. In Dhabba’s, Supermarkets and other public places, the SOPs are not being followed properly. It’s a request to Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro to please direct the owners of dhabba and markets to strictly follow the SOPS.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.