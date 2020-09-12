Share:

KHYBER - At least four persons, including two policemen, were shot dead in separate incidents during last twenty hours in Khyber district.

Two persons were killed in exchange of fire between two groups over a football match in Tedi Bazaar area of sub-division Jamrud. According to the residents of the area, in exchange of fire two persons including Junaid Afridi, a prominent football player of the area, and Kaleemullah were killed while two others sustained injuries, who were shifted to a health center for medical treatment.

In another incident unknown persons shot dead a police official, Latif Afridi, and injured two others in Paka Tara area Ber-Kamber Khel, sub-division of Bara. Police have registered FIR against unidentified persons and started investigation.

Similarly, unknown motorcycle-riding assailants killed a Levies person Saeed Khan near Al-Haaj Market of Bara Bazaar.