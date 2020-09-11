Share:

ISLAMABAD-The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs114,500 against its price at Rs 115,000. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs429 and was traded at Rs98,165 against its sale at Rs 98,594, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1944 against $1956, the association reported.