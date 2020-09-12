Share:

ISLAMABAD-Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he’s set to make his debut as a prime time game show host, as part of a new deal inked with the BBC. The celebrity chef, 53, will front the new show – called Bank Balance – following a fierce bidding war between the BBC and rival network ITV. TV personality Gordon, whose production company Studio Ramsay devised the show, said of the upcoming programme: ‘This is going to be truly epic. ‘It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

‘I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!’