ISLAMABAD-Halle Berry has revealed that she is ‘very strict’ about quarantining and who makes up her bubble of people during the coronavirus crisis. The Hollywood star, 54, told that she even has a special section of her home dedicated to belongings bought from the outside world and that they have to sit in ‘purgatory’. Halle admitted that she feels ‘at risk’ from Covid-19 due to having diabetes, she was diagnosed with Type 2 after falling dramatically ill on the set of US series Living Dolls in 1989. Studies have shown that patients with Type 1 or type 2 diabetes face up to three times the risk of dying if they catch Covid-19.

