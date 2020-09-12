Share:

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani on Saturday dismissed reports that a suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case had been arrested, terming them as incorrect.

“News on the arrest of a suspect on TV channels and social media are incorrect,” said IGP Ghani, adding that he would share any 'success' in the case with media as he was monitoring the investigation himself.

“Such unconfirmed news affects the case and is also misleading for the public,” said Punjab's top cop. He also said that pictures of the woman and the suspect of the case being shared on social media were fake.

The police officer urged media not to run reports before confirming them and urged people to have trust in the police.

“We will soon arrest the accused and bring them to justice,” vowed IGP Ghani.

On Tuesday night, it was reported that two robbers had gang-raped a mother of two on the motorway within Gujjarpura police's jurisdiction.