KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi’s Women Wing held a demonstration in front of Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday, and denounced incidents of rape of a married woman and a little girl on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Old Sabzi Mandi in Karachi, respectively.

Addressing the protestors, Central General Secretary Durdana Siddiqui said that gang rape of a woman on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and rape and murder of a minor girl in Karachi were a blot on the face of humanity.

She held country’s flawed judicial system responsible for such type of incidents, and added that prosecution’s failure to study such cases properly and eyewitnesses’ reluctance to testify in the court led to acquittal of hardened criminals. Asking the government ensure immediate arrest of the culprits, she demanded their public hanging. “The government should ensure protection of women by placing a ban on the printing of unethical content and also arresting those involved in this practice,” Durdana demanded.

Karachi Nazima Asma Safeer, on the occasion, said that the government should take measures for creating a non-violent and a pious society which could guarantee safety to all.

She said JI’s Women Wing would continue to raise voice against injustices done to women on all forums. Party’s Secretary Information Zahid Askari said that airing of indecent programmes on some TV channels was creating sexual frustration in the society, eventually leading to such kind of horrific incidents.

“Both the government and media should make sure that no obscene content goes on air or printed while the educational institutions should also inculcate such traits in pupils which could help them become society’s useful citizens, and not criminals,” he suggested.