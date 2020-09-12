Share:

KARACHI - President Arif Alvi on Friday said the Karachi Transformation Package (KTP) would be completed within the stipulated three years’ time with close cooperation and coordination between the federal and provincial governments. “The people have doubts about such packages and I want the same to be efficiently and successfully dispelled,” President Alvi added.

He was talking to media persons here on the premises of Mazar-e-Quaid after offering Fateha on the occasion of the Father of Nation’s death anniversary. The president reiterated that both the federal and provincial governments had to come forward and work hard to ensure maximum cooperation.

He said if the needed level of cooperation and coordination were maintained for three years there was no reason that the targets set under the Karachi Transformation Package were not achieved. “I have requested both the federal and provincial governments to maintain cooperation with utmost sincerity and through concerted efforts,” he said, adding the sincerity of intentions were key to success. The president said, “The nation is ready to turn the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan into a reality.” He said the reason he was sounding confident about the fate of the people of Pakistan was the discipline that was registered among almost every section of the society during the recent wave of COVID-19. “It is no mean feat that Pakistan for the first time is being added in the list of the countries that are in leading position to guide nations in efficient handling of a global pandemic.” “Our nation has shown an exemplary level of preparedness, which through proper guidance and leadership can be turned into a mindset prerequisite for development in its truest sense,” he said.

Citing the experience as a blessing of Allah Almighty, he said there were definite reasons for the same as not only the government literally attempted to support the poorest of the poor through programme like Ehsaas but philanthropists along with medical community came forward to brave the challenge.

Later on, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on his 72nd death anniversary.According to details, the president laid a floral wreath at the tomb and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the book of visitors. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, the president said that following rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the only way for us to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves to become a successful nation. He said that the way our nation had defeated the coronavirus and its spread also speaks volume of our determination and resolve as the most developed nations are still struggling to deal with this pandemic.

The President said that we all will work together for the development of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam’s city “Karachi”. Speaking about the Rs 1100 billion Karachi package, President Dr. Arif Alvi siad termed it as an excellent package for development of Karachi and said the projects under the package have to be completed jointly by the Federal and Sindh government within three years, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi rejected all doubts Karachi package and said he was confident that Rs 1100 billion Karachi Package would be fully completed through hard work.

He said that he had requested to the Federal and Sindh governments, to continue this cooperation in the future to improve the situation of entire Sindh by striving together and to mitigate the sufferings of the countrymen.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the situation of coronavirus has significantly improved in Pakistan and the country has contained it with the blessings of Allah Almighty as well as joint efforts and cooperation of all segments of the society.

President Dr. Arif Alvi observed that Allah Almighty had definitely showered his blessings on Pakistan to contain coronavirus because the government helped poor sections through Ehsaas program while the philanthropists, ulema, media, doctors, para-medical staff and all segments of society played their appropriate roles to control the pandemic.

After improvement in coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the world is talking about different countries to learn something from them and Pakistan is among those countries, he said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was of the view that now this Nation was fully ready to join the comity of developed nations, on permanent basis.