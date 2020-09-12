Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance cheques amongst the victims of marble mines incident in Mohmand district.

The Chief Minister gave away Rs.9 Lakh cheque to the family of each deceased and Rs.one lakh to each injured person. He also announced monthly stipend of Rs.50,000 for the family of Samiullah, the only brother of the seven sisters, who died in the mine collapse.

Mahmood Khan paid a short visit to district Mohmand where he met with the families of the victims of Ziarat Marble Mine and distributed financial assistance cheques.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, MNA Sajid Mohmand, Commissioner Peshawar, high ups of the Momand District Administration, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his condolence and heartfelt sympathy to the victims, the Chief Minister described the Marble Mine incident as extraordinary tragedy. “The government stands by the affected families and we pray for their patience and perseverance over this irretrievable loss. There is no substitute for human life, however the government is taking all possible steps for the assistance and relief of the victims’ families,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said he would not leave the victims alone and made it clear that he was constantly taking reports of the overall situation with regard to relief activities at the site. The rescue operation would continue till all the missing persons were recovered, he assured.

The Chief Minister also lauded the role of Rescue 1122, army personnel and other concerned agencies in the rescue operation and said that prompt and speedy response of the concerned agencies during the recent floods as well as in the marble mine incident was highly admirable.