Share:

peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed all district administrations to submit a comprehensive plan within a week for removal of encroachments on tourist spots, flood drains, canals and rivers across the province.

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat, Kazim Niaz directed the administration of all districts to regularly hold ‘khuli kachehries’ and ‘revenue darbar’ in their respective districts for speedy redressal of public complaints.

The provincial CS also directed to expedite disposal of all pending cases of land acquisition in merged districts and urged deputy commissioners to ensure visiting shelter homes and submit report for further improving the shelters.

He directed district administrations to ensure flour quota and implementation of price-list as well as take stern action against hoarders. He said no compromise should be made on prices and quality of food items. He stressed upon district administrations to keep close watch on flour smuggling in merged districts.

Dr. Kazim Niaz also directed to ensure implementation of SOPs set up for opening of educational institutions. The Chief Secretary appreciated the role of health department, doctors and district administration in Covid-19 and said the role played by the district administration in containing Corona was commendable. He said that number of Corona cases had been considerably decreased but threat of the deadly disease was not yet over. He advised district administration to remain vigilant and pay special attention on contact tracking of affected persons.

Dr. Kazim Niaz also directed officials to take steps for the prevention of dengue. He said that web portal had been set up for the approval of construction. Strict action would be taken against the timber mafia to save forest cover, he added.