LAHORE - In the Lahore sector, the enemy launched eight major attacks on the defensive positions of 17 Punjab along the Burki Canal in the middle of the night of 11/12 September 1965. On the morning of September 12, three enemy tanks began shelling Major Aziz Bhatti's position. Major Bhatti destroyed two enemy tanks in retaliation. At the same time, a shell fell directly on him and he was martyred on the spot. Major Raja Aziz Bhatti was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military award of Pakistan, for his bravery.