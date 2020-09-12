Share:

SUKKUR: - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur Akhtar Qureshi on Friday said students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools in the district.

He said that teaching, non-teaching staff and administrative officials of the schools would ensure the use of masks. The ADC directed officials of the Education Department to ensure water supply and availability of soap at all schools so that children could wash their hands. He requested the parents not to send sick children to schools and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of coronavirus, he or she would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest.