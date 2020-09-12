Share:

Women across Pakistan are protesting against the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The protests are being held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, a woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. The case was made worse after Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh criticised the woman’s decision to take the motorway route while appearing on soon after the case was reported.

“The story is that this woman, if it is in your knowledge, left Defence at 12:30am for Gujranwala,” said CCPO Sheikh while talking to the news channel. “First, I am surprised that she, a mother of three children, was the only driver.” She left Defence and should’ve taken GT Road, where there are shops and people nearby. “If you are taking the other way, then at least make sure your vehicle has fuel,” he said.

After the news broke out, women across the country were enraged. The recent cases of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi and the murder of a transgender in Peshawar added fuel to the fire.

Women, men, and children have gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and are chanting slogans against lack of security. Many are even demanding that the Lahore CCPO should be removed over his victim-blaming remarks.