Share:

MANCHESTER-A century stand between Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell helped carry Australia to a competitive total in the first ODI at Emirates Old Trafford.

Marsh anchored the innings from No. 5 with his highest score in almost four years, while Maxwell threatened at some trademark pyrotechnics before falling for 77 from 59 with more than six overs to go as England’s seamers produced a strong finish. Missing Steven Smith, who suffered a blow to the head in training the day before, and asked to bat on a surface expected to be slow and given to spin, Australia recovered from a shaky first half to leave England a potentially challenging chase. The 126-run sixth-wicket partnership was a record for Australia in ODIs against England and allowed them some respite from the middle-order woes that have dogged them in this format.

Despite coming in at No. 7 and with Australia looking to rebuild, Maxwell was soon ticking along at above a run a ball, before unleashing his full repertoire. The first of his four sixes was a half-chance to long-on that caught Tom Banton out of position, but he was beginning to find his range as the innings entered its final phase, putting Adil Rashid into the top tier and then creaming Jofra Archer for back-to-back sixes before mistiming a slower ball on to his stumps.

England only conceded three more boundaries from that point onwards, however, and Marsh’s dismissal, lbw to Mark Wood, left them scrambling to get close to 300. The target of 295 would still require the highest successful chase in ODIs at Old Trafford, but England will be hopeful of rediscovering an appetite for aggressive scoring after fielding their strongest team since last year’s World Cup trumph.

Talk about Australia’s formula for ODIs has been something of a constant in recent times - despite their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup - and they came into this series with the captain, Aaron Finch, calling for “consistency” in their bid to settle on a preferred XI for the road to 2023. Finch and Justin Langer will doubtless have been heartened that it was two of Australia’s unfulfilled talents in the middle order who helped dig the tourists out of trouble. From England, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowled brilliantly and clinched three wickets each conceding 54 and 57 runs respectively while Rashid bagged 2 wickets for 55.

BRIEF SCORES: AUSTRALIA: 294 for 9 (Maxwell 77, Marsh 73, Wood 3-54) v ENGLAND.