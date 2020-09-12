Share:

An enraged mob on Saturday thrashed a man for two hours over attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jhelum.

According to the details, the man was caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in Masheen Mohalla area of Jhelum. The incident sparked outrage among the citizens.

The enraged mob started beating the suspect with kicks, fists, rods and sticks. The angry mob paraded the suspect on the roads for over two hours.

After being informed, a police party rushed to the spot rescued the seriously wounded suspect from the angry crowd and arrested him. Sources said the suspect was being grilled by the police, adding that a case will be lodged against the suspect on the behalf of the minor girl's father soon.