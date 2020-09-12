Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday hoped that the motorway rape case will reach its logical conclusion in a few hours and said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is completely monitoring the proceedings.

Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement that the Punjab Home Department, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, police and all other institutions are busy in investigations. The rapists will soon be nabbed, he said.

“Media and official spokespersons are requested not to spread fake news regarding the matter. Information coming from only the CM, information and law ministers, IG and home department will be considered correct.

“Members of the media strategy committee should not issue any policy statement as information minister is the only spokesperson of the province. The government is trying its best to arrest the culprits and the nation should remain hopeful.”