Share:

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday visited Pakistan Navy installations in Gwadar and Ormara. According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Commander Coast Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi welcomed the Naval Chief on his arrival in Gwadar.

The naval chief, during his visit, inaugurated the marines training centre. This centre will provide basic training and advanced courses to marine officers of Pakistan and other friendly countries.

Later, Naval Chief visited Ormara and inaugurated new infrastructure of 21st Air Defence Battalion. The spokesperson further said that new Air Defence set-up will further stabilize the Air Defence of coastal installations.

Addressing the ceremonies, Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistan Navy will protect their national naval interest at any cost. He also met soldiers and officers of Pak Navy deployed in the Coastal areas and appreciated their commitment and passion.