India continued to record a massive increase in coronavirus cases Saturday, as it registered nearly 98,000 new infections.

According to health ministry figures, 97,570 cases, the largest single day jump, and 1,201 deaths were recorded, taking pandemic figures to more than 4.6 million cases.

With the new deaths, the figure in India stands at 77,472.

India has witnessed a massive record of more than 95,000 cases each of the last three days.

It currently has the highest number of new cases on a daily basis in the world.

The health ministry said that the gap between recovered and active cases is vastly increasing.

“The gap between %Recovered Cases and %Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5L) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases,” the ministry tweeted Saturday.

While total cases approach 5 million, a survey published in a medical journal estimated India had 6.4 million infections three months ago.

Experts predict by the end of September, India may surpass the US, the worst-affected country in severity of the pandemic.

The country is ranked third globally in virus deaths, according to John Hopkins University.