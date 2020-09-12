Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), consisting of members of Sindh Assembly, on Friday called on Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and discussed with him issues pertaining to the port city.

“I will serve the city by wielding all the powers I have and utilizing all available resources. Water shortage, lack of public transport and non-disposal of solid waste are three main issues being faced by Karachiites. If these issues are resolved, people might be given a huge relief,” Shallwani said while talking to PTI delegation, led by party’s Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman.

The administrator said that repair of roads damaged by rains had started while directives had also been issued for the installation of streetlights on roadsides. He pointed out that if at least 200 new buses were arranged, city’s transport problems could be overcome. “I have given a plan to the Sindh government for solution to transport issues according to which 200 new buses could be run on wide roads across the city,” he said, and added he would try his best to solve city’s problems as per the powers conferred upon him under Sindh Local Government Act, 2013. Shallwani said that work for city’s beatification was in progress at various locations, adding that Street Library concept introduced in Karachi had been appreciated by the people. He said that three such libraries had been established so far. He added that international organisations could be approached for developing parks and libraries.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman assured the administrator of his and his party’s cooperation for the betterment of the city.

He said there was a dire need for development work in Karachi and for this purpose each member of the PTI stood shoulder to shoulder with the local administration. “All PTI members will remain in contact with the administrator and are ready to give all possible support,” he added.

Shallwani hoped that soon people would witness a sea change on 106 big arteries of the port city.