Share:

Opposition parties have changed the venue of All Parties Conference (APC).

The APC will now take place in a local hotel in federal capital instead of Zardari house on September 20. A hall has been booked in a private hotel on this count.

Rahbar Committee had announced to hold the APC in Zardari house but now the venue has been changed due to short space in Zardari house.

Sources said leaders and leadership of 11 opposition parties will participate in the APC. The invitation will also be extended to JI to take part in the A-PC.