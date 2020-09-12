Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 3 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 300,955. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,373.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 584 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 131,675 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,602 in Punjab, 36,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,862 in Islamabad, 13,401 in Balochistan, 2,389 in Azad Kashmir and 3,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,440 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,215 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 74 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,908,379 coronavirus tests and 28,724 in last 24 hours. 288,536 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 534 patients are in critical condition