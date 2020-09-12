Share:

FAISALABAD - Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) was working on development and renovation of the parks located in slum areas. This was stated by PHA DG Asima Ijaz Cheema while talking to media on Friday. She said that PHA was taking necessary measures for developing, repairing and maintenance of parks situated in dwelling localities for the provision of recreational facilities to citizens.

She said that special teams had also been constituted for the purpose. She further said that varieties of different flowers were being planted in green belts to give pleasant look to the city.

The DG said that operation against encroachments in green belts was also continued.