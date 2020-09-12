Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured full cooperation to Balochistan government in execution of development projects aimed at wealth and job creation and uplift of the backward areas.

He was chairing a meeting in Quetta on Friday which reviewed the damages inflicted by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, relief efforts and progress on the development schemes. The Prime Minister said Balochistan has been given more funds from the PSDP as compared to other provinces.

Imran Khan said the PTI government is working towards welfare of the downtrodden segments of the society and development of the backward areas. The Prime Minister commended the relief efforts of the provincial government.

Expressing satisfaction over the water level in dams, he said construction of new dams in the province will brighten the prospects of the development of agriculture sector. Highlighting the importance of Kachhi Canal project, he said this project holds immense significance to address the water issues of Balochistan province. The meeting was informed that emergency has been declared in the province at the outset of monsoon season.

It was informed that Pakistan Army provided heavy machinery and rescue support. Currently work is in progress to rehabilitate roads, bridges, canals and dams. The meeting was informed that most of the relief work has been completed in the province.

Largest funds allocated in PSDP for Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said welfare of the less privileged and development of under developed areas is the foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to the members of Provincial Cabinet of Balochistan in Quetta on Friday. The Prime Minister said our government has allocated the largest amount of funds in the PSDP for Balochistan, which is a reflection of our commitment and sincerity to the largest province.

The Prime Minister said we will use all resources for the development and prosperity of every region of Balochistan, especially Southern part of the province. He said Minister for Planning Asad Umar will visit Balochistan soon and hold consultations to formulate a special package for the development of South Balochistan. The Chief Minister Balochistan and his Cabinet members thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking interest in the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

PM, CM Balochistan discuss overall situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Friday and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting also focused on development projects for the uplift of people of Balochistan. The Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he will chair a meeting to review progress on development projects in Balochistan. He will also be given a briefing about the losses in areas affected by rains and floods and the measures taken for relief and rehabilitation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial ministers and senior officials. Federal Minister Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal were also accompanying the Prime Minister.