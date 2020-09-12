Share:

Lahore-Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA and Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that those trying to create chaos and anarchy are not loyal to the nation. The critics have always been disappointed and those engaged in the politics of anarchy will never be successful, he said.

These elements are enemies to the provincial development while the nation has full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government burnt the midnight oil to solve public problems, he said.

CEO Lahore Qalandars

calls on CM

CEO of the Lahore Qalandars Rana Atif called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters about promotion of different sports activities including the play of cricket.

The CM observed that Lahore Qalandars had taken exemplary steps for the promotion of cricket and added that he fully supports the talent hunt programme of Lahore Qalandars. The youth of South Punjab will be provided sports facilities as the Southern part of the province has tremendous talent and private promoters will also be encouraged. There is a need to devolve talent hunt programmes at the grassroots, the CM further said.

Rana Atif apprised the CM about the details of talent hunt programme.