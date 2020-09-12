Share:

LAHORE - Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department after the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. On October 28, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. According to the notification, Prof Asghar Zaidi will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of regular Vice-Chancellor. Prof Zaidi is an eminent social policy analyst and a recent recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. Professor Zaidi, who holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the world’s top university, the University of Oxford, is a social policy analyst and renowned researcher. He holds vast experiences of working and teaching at the world’s top universities around the world and wishes to bring this experience towards improvements in higher education in Pakistan. Talking to media, Prof Zaidi said that it was a matter of great pride for him that he would work as the first/founder Vice-Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University. He pledged to work towards the goal of making this new university an international centre of excellence for the study of Sikhism and for promotion of Punjabi language. Earlier, the Punjab Governor introduced Prof Asghar Zaidi to the global community of Sikhs in a video conference. The participants of video conference praised the steps taken by the Governor in promoting harmony among Muslims and Sikhs living in Pakistan. They promised their full support for development and promotion of Baba Guru Nanak University.