KARACHI - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the provincial government of Sindh was responsible for solving Karachi’s problems and the federal government had also decided to do whatever it could for the metropolis.

Shafqat Mahmood talked to media after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said Karachi was a beautiful city for which Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a package of Rs 1,100 billion. The federal government would ensure its transparency, he added.The federal minister said, “It is very important that the issues of drinking water and drainage system in Karachi are resolved.

Pakistan has been badly affected by corruption and the country can no longer afford the existence of this evil.”

The minister also urged people to continue following the coronavirus precautions as Mazar-e-Quaid had been reopened for the visitors today.