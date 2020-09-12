Share:

Saudi Arabia reported 708 new coronavirus cases, marking the Kingdom’s lowest daily reported infections in several months, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

According to the ministry, there has been a significant drop in the number of active cases with 19,533 reported on Thursday. All of the active cases are receiving treatment, out of which 1,363 are critical, the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia recorded its highest daily on increase on June 19 when 4,301 cases were confirmed over a 24-hour period.

The ministry also said that 24 more patients died in the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19 while 1,032 others made full recovery from the deadly disease.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 323,720, recoveries to 299,998, and virus-related fatalities to 4,189 so far.

Jeddah reported the highest daily detected cases on Thursday with 61 new infections, followed by Hafouf with 53 cases, Madinah with 48, Dammam and Qatif with 44 cases each. The rest of the new cases were scattered in different cities and govern-orates across the Kingdom.

The Kingdom has been reporting less than 1,000 cases for almost weeks with 1,019 infections reported on Aug. 27.