Lahore - After recovery of Rs215 million from a private company and provision of the funds to the provincial government, Secretary Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department, Punjab appreciated the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office. In a letter addressed to NAB he said “the steps taken by NAB Lahore towards accountability and weeding out corruption are praiseworthy. Govt of the Punjab, with your support, shall continue to strive to achieve maximum value for public money. I shall once again like to thank you with the hope that such joint efforts in public interest shall continue”. In 2018, NAB Lahore initiated an inquiry proceeding against AA Flomatic regarding non-fulfillment of an agreement with Punjab government regarding installation of 514 water filtration plants. After obtaining sufficient evidences, the Regional Bureau arrested the accused Waseem Pasha, CEO, AA Flomatic, and recovered bank guarantee amount which has been submitted into the national exchequer.