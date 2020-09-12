Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that in the compensation case against Imran Khan, he has requested the court to hear the case on daily basis.

Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter that in defamation case that I filed against Imran Khan for his blatant lies of offering him Rs10 billion, he has sought 33 deferments so far. I have petitioned the court to hear the case on daily basis. Imran Khan failed to submit his written reply to the court despite passage of 3 years.

On the other hand Shehbaz Sharif said that forensic laboratory was set up in our time under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Nations are not created by slogans and false accusations.

When PML-N government came to an end in 2018, the price of sugar was Rs58 and today it is being sold for more than Rs100, said Shehbaz.

He said that the wheat harvesting season is not over yet and wheat has disappeared, flour prices have skyrocketed.

If there is nothing to do but to put the opponents against the wall, then the common man looks at the sky in confusion, he added.