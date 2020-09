Share:

It is a truth that we are now only Muslims by name. We are a state whose establishment which was based on the principles of Islam, has left no stone unturned to act with the accordance of Islam. Unfortunately, the youth of the country no longer remain interested in ethics and values. It is the responsibility of the elders to educate the youth about their culture and values.

KHAIR MUHAMMED PANHWER,

Sukkur.