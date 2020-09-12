Share:

Lahore-While terming the molestation of a woman on the Motorway highly regrettable, Pakistan Muslim League (PML), President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Friday said that a large number of committees formed to probe the incident will not solve the matter.

He said this while talking to former MNAs from Sara-i-Alamgir Malik Nuhammad Haneef and Malik Jamil’s joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML) at his residence here on Friday.

Former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain and Muslim League’s Central Finance Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha were also present during the meeting.

Ch Shujaat called for public hanging of the criminals and urged the Punjab Chief Minister to punish the rapists without caring for the actual position whether or not he had the powers to publicly whip the rapists. “People should know someone has come to provide relief to them”, he added.

Welcoming both the politicians into the party fold, Ch Shujaat announced that in the next Local Bodies election Malik Muhammad Haneef will be party’s candidate for the slot of Tehsil Nazim Serai Alamgir. He asked Malik Muhammad Haneef to raise voice against oppression in their areas.

About Gujjarpura incident, Ch Shujaat Hussain further said that such shameful incidents should not have occurred. “The curse (azaab) of Almighty Allah which has fallen on the people may end if the victims of this incident are provided justice”, he said.

Separately, former MPA and PTI ticket holder Naveed Ashiq Dial called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Friday and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with his colleagues.

On this occasion, General Secretary Punjab Senator Kamil Agha, Arif Mehmood Gill and Shehzad Cheema were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the main objective of their politics was to serve the people and his party had always done politics of principles.

On this occasion, Naveed Ashiq Dial said that the people could never forget the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister.

“In the history of Punjab, you did works for peoples’ welfare which had never been undertaken in the past”, he remarked, adding that many political and social personalities wanted to join the party.